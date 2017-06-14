Fiji Time: 11:28 PM on Wednesday 14 June

Protect don't violate

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Update: 9:54PM MALES are supposed to act as guardians over their sisters and mothers instead of doing the opposite of that.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports, Iliesa Delana told youths of Nasauvakarua village and members of the Santamaria Youth Club, in Navosa that they needed to be against gender-based violence.

According to a government statement, Mr Delana said young people needed to help stop violence against women and children.

"I encourage males to become champions and create awareness on the issue. Males are supposed to act as guardians over their sisters, mothers and aunts and not the opposite," Mr Delana said.

The assistant minister said his ministry had conducted training for more than 150 youths of the Nadroga and Navosa province.

"Liaise with your officials so you can attend similar trainings at a location near you if you have missed out," he said.








