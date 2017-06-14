Fiji Time: 11:28 PM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Search for missing Fijians halted

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Update: 8:49PM AUTHORITIES have called off the search and rescue operation for three men missing at sea in Papua New Guinea, including one Fijian and a former Fiji national.

According to PNG TV, the Papua New Guinea Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (PNGMRCC) and the Joint Rescue Coordinating Centre Australia (JRCC) suspended the search operation today.

Still missing are three staff of the international accounting firm, KPMG including Praneel Nand from the company's Melbourne office who had been based temporarily in PNG, Geana Gaigo from the Port Moresby branch and Kapil Chand from Suva.

The three and another man were on a fishing trip on Saturday when the boat developed problems and sank near Idihi Island, approximately 30km from Port Moresby. A survivor swam to a nearby  island where he was rescued.

A statement from KPMG released to Australian media today confirms the boat the group had been travelling in was found with no sign of the still missing three.

"Local authorities have today advised us that the boat used by three KPMG staff members, missing in waters off Port Moresby since Saturday, has been found. There is no sign of the occupants," KPMG said in a statement.

"Hope of finding survivors is diminishing. We are staying very close to, and supporting their families and our colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them during this distressing time."

Meanwhile, earlier today Fijian government authorities said they would closely monitor the search and rescue operations conducted by the Papua New Guinean government.

A government statement issued yesterday says the Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs were notified yesterday of the PNG national who had been rescued.

"The Fijian High Commission was first alerted to the matter on Sunday morning and quickly relayed news to senior staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Suva," the statement said.

"The Ministry is confident that PNG authorities will provide updates throughout the course of search and rescue operations. The Ministry will provide further information as it is made available."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Woman relives rape ordeal
  2. Hit and run suspect arrested
  3. Duo out of clash
  4. Man, 66, dies in house fire
  5. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  6. Fighting sex crimes
  7. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  8. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  9. Voter rules
  10. Winning formula

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)