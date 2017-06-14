Search for missing Fijians halted

Update: 8:49PM AUTHORITIES have called off the search and rescue operation for three men missing at sea in Papua New Guinea, including one Fijian and a former Fiji national.
According to PNG TV, the Papua New Guinea Maritime Rescue
Coordinating Centre (PNGMRCC) and the Joint Rescue Coordinating Centre
Australia (JRCC) suspended the search operation today.
Still missing are three staff of the international
accounting firm, KPMG including Praneel Nand from
the company's Melbourne office who had been based temporarily in PNG, Geana
Gaigo from the Port Moresby branch and Kapil Chand from Suva.
The three and another man were
on a fishing trip on Saturday when the boat developed problems and sank near
Idihi Island, approximately 30km from Port Moresby. A survivor swam to a nearby
island where he was rescued.
A statement from KPMG released
to Australian media today confirms the boat the group had been travelling in
was found with no sign of the still missing three.
"Local authorities have today
advised us that the boat used by three KPMG staff members, missing in waters
off Port Moresby since Saturday, has been found. There is no sign of the
occupants," KPMG said in a statement.
"Hope of finding survivors is
diminishing. We are staying very close to, and supporting their families and
our colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them during this
distressing time."
Meanwhile, earlier today Fijian government
authorities said they would closely monitor the search and rescue operations
conducted by the Papua New Guinean government.
A government statement issued yesterday says the Fiji Ministry
of Foreign Affairs were notified yesterday of the PNG national who had been rescued.
"The Fijian High Commission was first alerted to the matter
on Sunday morning and quickly relayed news to senior staff at the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs headquarters in Suva," the statement said.
"The Ministry is confident that PNG authorities will provide
updates throughout the course of search and rescue operations. The Ministry
will provide further information as it is made available."