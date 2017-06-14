Search for missing Fijians halted

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PNG authorities tow back to Port Moresby the boat that the two Fijian men missing at sea was last seen in. Picture: PNG TV

Update: 8:49PM AUTHORITIES have called off the search and rescue operation for three men missing at sea in Papua New Guinea, including one Fijian and a former Fiji national.

According to PNG TV, the Papua New Guinea Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (PNGMRCC) and the Joint Rescue Coordinating Centre Australia (JRCC) suspended the search operation today.

Still missing are three staff of the international accounting firm, KPMG including Praneel Nand from the company's Melbourne office who had been based temporarily in PNG, Geana Gaigo from the Port Moresby branch and Kapil Chand from Suva.

The three and another man were on a fishing trip on Saturday when the boat developed problems and sank near Idihi Island, approximately 30km from Port Moresby. A survivor swam to a nearby island where he was rescued.

A statement from KPMG released to Australian media today confirms the boat the group had been travelling in was found with no sign of the still missing three.

"Local authorities have today advised us that the boat used by three KPMG staff members, missing in waters off Port Moresby since Saturday, has been found. There is no sign of the occupants," KPMG said in a statement.

"Hope of finding survivors is diminishing. We are staying very close to, and supporting their families and our colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them during this distressing time."

Meanwhile, earlier today Fijian government authorities said they would closely monitor the search and rescue operations conducted by the Papua New Guinean government.

A government statement issued yesterday says the Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs were notified yesterday of the PNG national who had been rescued.

"The Fijian High Commission was first alerted to the matter on Sunday morning and quickly relayed news to senior staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Suva," the statement said.

"The Ministry is confident that PNG authorities will provide updates throughout the course of search and rescue operations. The Ministry will provide further information as it is made available."