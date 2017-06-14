Fiji Time: 11:28 PM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Elderly deserve equal dignity

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Update: 6:55PM THE elderly in our society are equal in dignity and rights and deserve to live a life free of abuse says Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj.

Mr Raj made this statement in relation to the World Elderly Abuse Awareness Day that will take place tomorrow.

"Older persons have the right to social and economic rights, to remain integrated in society and participate in national development to access social and legal services," he said.

Celebrations for World Elderly Abuse Awareness Day will start with a march from the Suva Flea Market to Albert Park in an initiative to call on all Fijians to address the rising challenge in relation to the abuse of our elderly citizens.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Woman relives rape ordeal
  2. Hit and run suspect arrested
  3. Duo out of clash
  4. Man, 66, dies in house fire
  5. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  6. Fighting sex crimes
  7. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  8. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  9. Voter rules
  10. Winning formula

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)