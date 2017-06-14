Elderly deserve equal dignity

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 6:55PM THE elderly in our society are equal in dignity and rights and deserve to live a life free of abuse says Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj.

Mr Raj made this statement in relation to the World Elderly Abuse Awareness Day that will take place tomorrow.

"Older persons have the right to social and economic rights, to remain integrated in society and participate in national development to access social and legal services," he said.

Celebrations for World Elderly Abuse Awareness Day will start with a march from the Suva Flea Market to Albert Park in an initiative to call on all Fijians to address the rising challenge in relation to the abuse of our elderly citizens.