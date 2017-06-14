Majority support fish campaign

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Most people support a ban on grouper fish during its spawning season. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:55PM NINETY five per cent of people surveyed in Suva by the 4FJ Campaign reported they were willing to give up eating kawakawa and donu during its peak breeding season after learning it would help them recover from overfishing.

cChange Fiji director Scott Radway said in a statement that the survey confirmed that once people learnt about the problem, they were willing to get behind the solution.

�Campaigns often work hard over many months, if not years, to convince a majority of people, or more than 50 per cent, of the public to get behind a solution,� he said.

�But this survey shows that this campaign immediately makes sense to nearly a 100 per cent of the people.�

4FJ campaign is created by cChange Fiji to conserve kawakawa and donu populations in Fiji waters.