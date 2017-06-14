Fiji Time: 11:28 PM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Woman believed alleged rapist pastor

LITIA CAVA
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Update: 6:55PM A woman who was allegedly raped three times by church Pastor, Jone Cokanauto today informed court that she believed his biblical teachings so did not resist any of it.

She said Cokanauto's sermons depicted that the only way one can be cleansed from immorality was to have sexual intercourse with him.

Mr Cokanauto had pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape.

The alleged offenses took place between 2005 and 2012.

The trial continues before Justice Temo tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Woman relives rape ordeal
  2. Hit and run suspect arrested
  3. Duo out of clash
  4. Man, 66, dies in house fire
  5. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  6. Fighting sex crimes
  7. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  8. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  9. Voter rules
  10. Winning formula

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)