Woman believed alleged rapist pastor

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jone Cokanauto. Picture: File

Update: 6:55PM A woman who was allegedly raped three times by church Pastor, Jone Cokanauto today informed court that she believed his biblical teachings so did not resist any of it.

She said Cokanauto's sermons depicted that the only way one can be cleansed from immorality was to have sexual intercourse with him.

Mr Cokanauto had pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape.

The alleged offenses took place between 2005 and 2012.

The trial continues before Justice Temo tomorrow.