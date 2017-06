/ Front page / News

Update: 6:54PM A MAN who raped his step-daughter in Suva last year was sentenced to 12 years and nine months imprisonment by the High Court in Suva today.

The 59-year-old man who was convicted of four counts of sexual assault and one count of rape appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza.

He will be eligible for parole after serving nine years and nine months behind bars.