/ Front page / News

Update: 6:54PM THE Hot Bread Kitchen donated rugby uniforms to the Lami Steelers team for the domestic competition.

The value of the sponsorship is more than $3000.

Company owner, Dr Mere Samisoni said it was their community responsibility to help the unemployed youths.

Lami Steelers manager Rusiate Saini said it was a timely assistance for them since the team were struggling with financial difficulties.