Update: 6:53PM BATI players will be promoted on the big screens of Kriz Signs in the country.

This after Fiji National Rugby League signed a sponsorship deal worth $95,000.

The company will promote FNRL on the 19 screens which are located in Suva and along Suva to Nausori corridor.

FNRL chief executive officer Timoci Naleba said they were really excited with the sponsorship deal.