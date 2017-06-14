Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Contractual overpayment queried

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Update: 5:06PM The Public Accounts Committee today continued its meeting to hear from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport on its response to the Auditor General's audit findings for 2015.

Opposition member Ratu Sela Nanovo asked: "Why was no action taken when there was a big amount involved of $78,020."

Opposition member Aseri Radrodro also asked the ministry to explain what had led to the overpayment because the payment included the contract contingency sum which shouldn't have been paid.

Mr Jeet for the ministry replied: "The payment of the contingency sum was made direct to the contractor and not to the Trust Account by the Met Office's accounting staff."

PAC chairman Mohammed Dean said any overpayment is always a concern for the committee and he asked ministry permanent secretary Paul Bayly to provide more details on the specific reasons leading to the overpayment.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Woman relives rape ordeal
  2. Duo out of clash
  3. Hit and run suspect arrested
  4. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  5. Fighting sex crimes
  6. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  7. Man, 66, dies in house fire
  8. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  9. Voter rules
  10. Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)