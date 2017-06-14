Contractual overpayment queried

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:06PM The Public Accounts Committee today continued its meeting to hear from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport on its response to the Auditor General's audit findings for 2015.

Opposition member Ratu Sela Nanovo asked: "Why was no action taken when there was a big amount involved of $78,020."

Opposition member Aseri Radrodro also asked the ministry to explain what had led to the overpayment because the payment included the contract contingency sum which shouldn't have been paid.

Mr Jeet for the ministry replied: "The payment of the contingency sum was made direct to the contractor and not to the Trust Account by the Met Office's accounting staff."

PAC chairman Mohammed Dean said any overpayment is always a concern for the committee and he asked ministry permanent secretary Paul Bayly to provide more details on the specific reasons leading to the overpayment.