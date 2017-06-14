Full partnership key to US-Fiji relations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Bainimarama in Washington D.C with senior US Government trade officials. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:50PM FIJI believes that it is important for the United States of America (USA) to be a full partner in multilateral solutions.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stressed this while having talks in Washington D.C with senior US Government officials on trade and defence cooperation this morning.

The bilateral dialogue was the first to take place in the United States since Mr Bainimarama took office as Prime Minister of Fiji.

Mr Bainimarama gave a broad overview of opportunities to strengthen the relationship between Fiji and the United States and work together on multilateral engagements.

"We believe our relationship with the United States should naturally be a close one," Mr Bainimarama said.

"We have fought beside you in two world wars and worked with you in important peacekeeping operations around the world."

"Fiji believes strongly that effective multilateral engagement is needed to address modern-day development challenges like terrorism, international crime and climate change," he said.

He also expressed his disappointment in the recent announcement by the US President on America�s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, but said that Fiji looked forward to continued engagement from the United States to address the severe impacts of climate change.

"We have great faith in the goodness and reason of the American people and the private sector - including corporations and civil society - and we hope that we can continue to work together to stop and reverse the impact of climate change," he said.