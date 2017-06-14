Full partnership key to US-Fiji relations

Update: 4:50PM FIJI believes that it is important for the United States of America (USA) to be a full partner in multilateral solutions.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stressed this while having
talks in Washington D.C with senior US Government officials on trade and
defence cooperation this morning.
The bilateral dialogue was the first to take place in the
United States since Mr Bainimarama took office as Prime Minister of Fiji.
Mr Bainimarama gave a broad overview of opportunities to
strengthen the relationship between Fiji and the United States and work
together on multilateral engagements.
"We believe our relationship with the United States should
naturally be a close one," Mr Bainimarama said.
"We have fought beside you in two world wars and worked with
you in important peacekeeping operations around the world."
"Fiji believes strongly that effective multilateral engagement
is needed to address modern-day development challenges like terrorism,
international crime and climate change," he said.
He also expressed his disappointment in the recent
announcement by the US President on America�s withdrawal from the Paris
Agreement on Climate Change, but said that Fiji looked forward to continued
engagement from the United States to address the severe impacts of climate
change.
"We have great faith in the goodness and reason of the
American people and the private sector - including corporations and civil
society - and we hope that we can continue to work together to stop and reverse
the impact of climate change," he said.