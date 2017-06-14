Community receive water tanks from Govt

Update: 4:43PM AROUND 500 people have already taken advantage of the Government's initiative through the Water Authority of Fiji's (WAF) Rain Water Harvesting and Free Water Tank Schemes.
Assistant
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Vijay Nath clarified this while officiating
at the delivery of water tanks to 35 more families that live along the Latchman
Feeder Road Hill No. 2, in Sawani, outside Nausori town.
Mr Nath
reminded the community members to look after the tanks and urged them to tell
other family members and friends to capitalise on the opportunity to apply for
free water tanks.
Meanwhile
WAF Regional Manager Water Development Affairs, Vula Vakacegu thanked the
community for taking advantage of the Free Water Tanks and the Rain Water
Harvesting schemes.
"When we go
around the country and see people using their free water tanks, we feel very
happy because people are getting water. Applications for these schemes can be
downloaded from the WAF website or collected from any WAF Customer Care
office," Mr Vakacegu said.
Resident
Ashwini Lata Singh said "Previously, we used drums to store our water and we
relied on rain water or at times the WAF water carting trucks. With the
new tanks we are able to store more water and our difficulties are reduced."