Community receive water tanks from Govt

+ Enlarge this image Asst Minister Vijay Nath with the community at Latchman Feeder Road Hill No. 2 in Sawani. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:43PM AROUND 500 people have already taken advantage of the Government's initiative through the Water Authority of Fiji's (WAF) Rain Water Harvesting and Free Water Tank Schemes.

Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Vijay Nath clarified this while officiating at the delivery of water tanks to 35 more families that live along the Latchman Feeder Road Hill No. 2, in Sawani, outside Nausori town.

Mr Nath reminded the community members to look after the tanks and urged them to tell other family members and friends to capitalise on the opportunity to apply for free water tanks.

Meanwhile WAF Regional Manager Water Development Affairs, Vula Vakacegu thanked the community for taking advantage of the Free Water Tanks and the Rain Water Harvesting schemes.

"When we go around the country and see people using their free water tanks, we feel very happy because people are getting water. Applications for these schemes can be downloaded from the WAF website or collected from any WAF Customer Care office," Mr Vakacegu said.

Resident Ashwini Lata Singh said "Previously, we used drums to store our water and we relied on rain water or at times the WAF water carting trucks. With the new tanks we are able to store more water and our difficulties are reduced."