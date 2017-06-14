Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Repair works to cause water disruption in Nausori areas

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Update: 4:38PM MAJOR repair works from Waila Treatment Plant to Raralevu Reservoir will cause temporary water supply disruptions to customers in the area until 6am tomorrow.

The areas affected include Dilkusha, Sawani, Nausori Airport, all areas supplied from Raralevu reservoir, Rewa Delta, Lakena Hill 1 and 2,  Wainibokasi, Burebasaga, Buiduna area, Vuci Rd and Visama road,  Naduru road, Nakelo and Wainibokasi road, Nakaile, tikina o Tokatoka and tikina o Noco, Raralevu village, Nasilai, Naselai, Natogadravu,  Nadali road, Bau road, Kasavu, Verata, Vunivivi, Nausori town, Vusuya, Namata village, Vunimono, Naila, Dravo, Mokani, Ovea, Cautata, Vatoa, Bau Island, Nakoroivau, Namuka, Waikete, Vunivaivai, Muana, Visama, Nakelo and Kiuva.

As a result, the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is urging customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises and the supply of water is expected to be gradually restored from 7am tomorrow morning (June 15).

WAF highly regrets the inconvenience caused to its customers and for further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 for Vodafone and Inkk users or email to








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Woman relives rape ordeal
  2. Duo out of clash
  3. Hit and run suspect arrested
  4. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  5. Fighting sex crimes
  6. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  7. Man, 66, dies in house fire
  8. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  9. Voter rules
  10. Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)