Repair works to cause water disruption in Nausori areas

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:38PM MAJOR repair works from Waila Treatment Plant to Raralevu Reservoir will cause temporary water supply disruptions to customers in the area until 6am tomorrow.

The areas affected include Dilkusha, Sawani, Nausori Airport, all areas supplied from Raralevu reservoir, Rewa Delta, Lakena Hill 1 and 2, Wainibokasi, Burebasaga, Buiduna area, Vuci Rd and Visama road, Naduru road, Nakelo and Wainibokasi road, Nakaile, tikina o Tokatoka and tikina o Noco, Raralevu village, Nasilai, Naselai, Natogadravu, Nadali road, Bau road, Kasavu, Verata, Vunivivi, Nausori town, Vusuya, Namata village, Vunimono, Naila, Dravo, Mokani, Ovea, Cautata, Vatoa, Bau Island, Nakoroivau, Namuka, Waikete, Vunivaivai, Muana, Visama, Nakelo and Kiuva.

As a result, the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is urging customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises and the supply of water is expected to be gradually restored from 7am tomorrow morning (June 15).

WAF highly regrets the inconvenience caused to its customers and for further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 for Vodafone and Inkk users or email to