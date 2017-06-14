Plans for FNPF offices in Nabouwalu, Taveuni

Update: 4:31PM THE Fiji National Provident Fund has received concerns from its members in Nabouwalu and Taveuni regarding the need for offices in both the areas
In an interview the FNPF's manager employers Peni Gonelevu said customers and employers' alike
raised their concerns on difficulties they faced in making applications or
payments to their nearest office.
Mr Gonelevu said they were looking at taking
mobile offices to these remote areas.
"We only have an office in Labasa and
Savusavu currently and yes we are looking at having offices in these areas," he
said.