Plans for FNPF offices in Nabouwalu, Taveuni

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Update: 4:31PM THE Fiji National Provident Fund has received concerns from its members in Nabouwalu and Taveuni regarding the need for offices in both the areas

In an interview the FNPF's manager employers Peni Gonelevu said customers and employers' alike raised their concerns on difficulties they faced in making applications or payments to their nearest office.

Mr Gonelevu said they were looking at taking mobile offices to these remote areas.

"We only have an office in Labasa and Savusavu currently and yes we are looking at having offices in these areas," he said.








