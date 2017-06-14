Italy trio keep haircut tradition alive

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:23PM THE Italians have kept tradition alive with fancy haircuts to their three newly capped players namely Dean Budd (lock), Fedeico Zani (hooker) and Luca Bigi (hooker).

The Benneton Treviso club trio all played their test debut for the Azzurris during their 34-13 loss to Scotland at the National Stadium in Singapore, last week.

New Zealand born Budd said the hair cut was part of the team's tradition.

"In the Italian team for every player that plays their first game the senior players get to cut their hair however they want and as you can see they have done a good job on me," the 30-year-old said.

He said they would have to keep their fancy haircut for a couple of days and would be allowed to shave it off before their next game.