2017 National Women's Expo opens

+ Enlarge this image President Konrote meets with Womens groups at the 2017 Fiji Womens Expo today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:17PM THE Fiji National Women's Expo seeks to provide a substantial platform to recognize and empower women artisans from around the country.

President Jioji Konrote highlighted this while officially opening the 2017 Fiji National Women's Expo at the Vodafone Arena this morning.

"The Fijian Government through the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, together with development partners, continue to recognise and nurture the talents and potential of our women - especially as the custodians of the beautiful handicrafts and products that are elegantly displayed this morning," Mr Konrote said.

He said the Expo aims to recognise the creativity of rural women and their ability to participate in sustainable economic activities that will benefit individual families, communities, and the national economy.

The President congratulated the women artisans for the tremendous work and tireless efforts invested towards their participation in this year?s Expo

He also officially launched the Commemorative Postal Stamp for women.

The three-day event is being attended by the 500 women artisans representing the 14 provinces around the country.

The National Women's Expo has become the premier and signature event, and one of the leading platforms for women's economic empowerment in Fiji.