2017 National Women's Expo opens

Update: 4:17PM THE Fiji National Women's Expo seeks to provide a substantial platform to recognize and empower women artisans from around the country.
President Jioji Konrote
highlighted this while officially opening the 2017 Fiji National Women's Expo
at the Vodafone Arena this morning.
"The Fijian Government
through the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, together with
development partners, continue to recognise and nurture the talents and
potential of our women - especially as the custodians of the beautiful
handicrafts and products that are elegantly displayed this morning," Mr Konrote
said.
He said the Expo aims to
recognise the creativity of rural women and their ability to participate in
sustainable economic activities that will benefit individual families,
communities, and the national economy.
The President congratulated
the women artisans for the tremendous work and tireless efforts invested
towards their participation in this year?s Expo
He also officially launched
the Commemorative Postal Stamp for women.
The three-day event is being
attended by the 500 women artisans representing the 14 provinces around the
country.
The National Women's Expo has
become the premier and signature event, and one of the leading platforms for
women's economic empowerment in Fiji.