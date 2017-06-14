Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017 National Women's Expo opens

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Update: 4:17PM THE Fiji National Women's Expo seeks to provide a substantial platform to recognize and empower women artisans from around the country.

President Jioji Konrote highlighted this while officially opening the 2017 Fiji National Women's Expo at the Vodafone Arena this morning.

"The Fijian Government through the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, together with development partners, continue to recognise and nurture the talents and potential of our women - especially as the custodians of the beautiful handicrafts and products that are elegantly displayed this morning," Mr Konrote said.

He said the Expo aims to recognise the creativity of rural women and their ability to participate in sustainable economic activities that will benefit individual families, communities, and the national economy.

The President congratulated the women artisans for the tremendous work and tireless efforts invested towards their participation in this year?s Expo

He also officially launched the Commemorative Postal Stamp for women.

The three-day event is being attended by the 500 women artisans representing the 14 provinces around the country.

The National Women's Expo has become the premier and signature event, and one of the leading platforms for women's economic empowerment in Fiji.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Woman relives rape ordeal
  2. Duo out of clash
  3. Hit and run suspect arrested
  4. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  5. Fighting sex crimes
  6. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  7. Man, 66, dies in house fire
  8. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  9. Voter rules
  10. Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)