Italians wary of Fijians

Update: 4:15PM AZZURRI assistant coach Mike Catt says they will be looking to play a tight game and are wary of the Vodafone Flying Fijians loose attacks capabilities.

"If we can squeeze them and hold on to the ball. They do get frustrated but don't give them any loose ball because they will destroy you so it's working both ways," Catt said.

Then he added that rugby has really grown in the Pacific and the way the Pacific Island teams reflect those growth.

He said the island sides now have more game understanding in terms of playing the game in the right pods and playing the game to their strengths and as for Fijians they play a very exciting game of rugby.