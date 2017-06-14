AG launches Info Update Portal

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Acting PM Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum launches the info update portal at the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority. Picture: RAMA

Update: 4:08PM THE Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority today launched two initiatives which are expected to help customers update their details online and improve compliancy.

Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum launched the Info Update Portal (IUP) which allows taxpayers to update information online and MySay which is a customer service portal.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said the two portals are already online for customers to use.

IUP is a web application hosted by FRCA for taxpayers in Fiji. It is a sub project of data cleansing that will allow taxpayers - individuals and non-individual to update their personal and business information that exists with the tax authority.