AG launches Info Update Portal

Update: 4:08PM THE Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority today launched two initiatives which are expected to help customers update their details online and improve compliancy.
Acting Prime Minister and
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum launched the Info Update Portal (IUP)
which allows taxpayers to update information online and MySay which is a
customer service portal.
FRCA chief executive officer
Visvanath Das said the two portals are already online for customers to use.
IUP is a web application
hosted by FRCA for taxpayers in Fiji. It is a sub project of data cleansing
that will allow taxpayers - individuals and non-individual to update their
personal and business information that exists with the tax authority.