Elderly man dies after road accident

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:33PM THE ROAD death toll is now at 27 after an elderly man was killed after he was hit by a car while walking on a road in Nadi.

According to Police, the 72 year old male driving the vehicle is now in custody and being questioned at the Namaka Police Station.

"A 72 year old man is alleged to have caused the death of a man in his 50s as a result of a motor vehicle accident last night," a Police statement about the incident said.

"The incident occurred after 6pm along Nasoso Feeder Road. The suspect while driving towards Naisoso allegedly bumped two pedestrians who were walking along the side of the road."