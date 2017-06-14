Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 14 June

Oceans core of tourism

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Update: 2:26PM PACIFIC tourism industries must protect and manage the oceans to make it sustainable for future development.

The South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) made the call today in commemoration of the United Nations Oceans Conference held in New York City last week.

SPTO, an organisation which represents Pacific tourism said ocean was a significantly core part of Pacific tourism so it would continue to work with its partners on "a range of initiatives" to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 14.7 in the Pacific. 

The goal on the sustainable use of marine resources says "By 2030, increase the economic benefits to small island developing States and least developed countries from the sustainable use of marine resources, including through sustainable management of fisheries, aquaculture and tourism."








