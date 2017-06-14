Hit and run suspect arrested

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:04PM A SUSPECT believed to have been driving the vehicle involved in the hit and run accident which killed police officer Eroni Daugunu last week is being questioned by Police.

According to a statement from Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro, the suspect who is male and in his 50s is being questioned at Totogo Police Station.

Police received word of the suspect's alleged involvement and consequently, the man was arrested and his vehicle seized.

Investigations into the accident continues as the late Mr Daugunu was laid to rest today.