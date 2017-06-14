Fiji Time: 11:28 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Church keeps youths busy

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

YOUTHS believe that staying fit is a way to having a healthy mind, body and soul.

The End Time Harvest youth of Naiyaca in Labasa has a rugby team — the Can Do Generation Rugby team — which has been turning heads at Subrail Park in Labasa lately.

The same team is part of a youth group with a mission which aims at saving souls and bringing youths back to God.

Youth project leader Inia Wele said with a mission to bring in more youths and keep them closer to church, they opened a new fitness centre located within the church compound.

"We believe that youths are the future missionaries who will send out the word of God," he said.

"With that we found that in order to keep our youths in church we have to give them what they are most interested in.

"That is getting fit and we requested gym equipment from the Ministry of Youth and Sports so our youths can train and keep fit."

Mr Wele said most of their youths were unemployed and to keep them busy at the farm and at the gym was another way of keeping them away from trouble.

"Most youths nowadays are associated with criminal activities and we make sure that our youths are safe from all that," he said.

"We make them train and play for the 7s team, teach them the word of God and make them work at the farm and at the same time earn some cash."

Mr Wele said they had plans to grow and part of that plan was to get Naiyaca to become an academy for youths.

"We plan to have an academy here in Naiyaca where youths are trained to become good rugby players, businesspeople and missionaries to spread the word of God," he said.

"We believe that all this can happen if youths are well trained, fit and strong to share the word of God."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Duo out of clash
  2. Woman relives rape ordeal
  3. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  4. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  5. Voter rules
  6. Fighting sex crimes
  7. Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve
  8. CCF urges council polls
  9. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)