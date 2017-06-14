Church keeps youths busy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Youth projects leader Inia Wele, second right, with youths of End Time Harvest Church in Naiyaca, Labasa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

YOUTHS believe that staying fit is a way to having a healthy mind, body and soul.

The End Time Harvest youth of Naiyaca in Labasa has a rugby team — the Can Do Generation Rugby team — which has been turning heads at Subrail Park in Labasa lately.

The same team is part of a youth group with a mission which aims at saving souls and bringing youths back to God.

Youth project leader Inia Wele said with a mission to bring in more youths and keep them closer to church, they opened a new fitness centre located within the church compound.

"We believe that youths are the future missionaries who will send out the word of God," he said.

"With that we found that in order to keep our youths in church we have to give them what they are most interested in.

"That is getting fit and we requested gym equipment from the Ministry of Youth and Sports so our youths can train and keep fit."

Mr Wele said most of their youths were unemployed and to keep them busy at the farm and at the gym was another way of keeping them away from trouble.

"Most youths nowadays are associated with criminal activities and we make sure that our youths are safe from all that," he said.

"We make them train and play for the 7s team, teach them the word of God and make them work at the farm and at the same time earn some cash."

Mr Wele said they had plans to grow and part of that plan was to get Naiyaca to become an academy for youths.

"We plan to have an academy here in Naiyaca where youths are trained to become good rugby players, businesspeople and missionaries to spread the word of God," he said.

"We believe that all this can happen if youths are well trained, fit and strong to share the word of God."