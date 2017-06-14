FNU plans bigger campus

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji National University (FNU) has revealed that a new Creative and Arts Campus will boast a theatre big enough to cater for 600 people.

FNU vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said the new campus, which was previously situated in Raiwai (Unistudio), would be built at the Nasinu Campus in Valelevu after it sustained serious damage during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

"The latest is that the council has received the structural engineer's report, which has determined it is not economic to repair the facility at Raiwai," he said.

"It would cost more to repair it than to build a new building because of the nature of the problems there.

"That led to a second discussion, that if we are going to build rather than repair, the council considered this and we have agreed the best site for a new building for Creative Arts would be in the Valelevu campus.

"The Raiwai campus is in the industrial area with no sidewalks.

"There is a lot of heavy vehicles moving back and forth, so it is not a place where you would chose to build a new building if we had to start from scratch."

Prof Healey said people were currently designing the structures in consultations with the department and it would take nearly two years before the construction would be completed.

"We think this facility would be a cultural hub for both the city and the university and we want to have a building with a big theatre for performing arts which can sit 500-600 people putting in the music practice rooms, soundproofing, television and radio broadcasting so that we can do a whole range of performing arts and journalism courses," he said.

Prof Healey revealed that the university currently had a huge capital program planned for the year.

"We are spending $40 million dollars this year," he said.

"The big developments are the animal hospital and the veterinary science lab in Koronivia. We are planning to build a gymnasium for our students at each campus Fiji wide.

"We have a design finalised and we are consulting with stakeholders with the design. So we are upgrading all our sports facilities in all of our campuses and we have just completed the construction of a new building at the Maritime Academy.

"There's a very large maintenance and repairs program currently underway to upgrade our facilities country wide," he said.