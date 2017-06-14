Fiji Time: 11:28 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Veibi shares Fiji's efforts

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

TARUSILA Veibi has every reason to smile at the age of 55 years.

This is after her commitment and drive to support conservation efforts at community level took a giant leap through her first international participation at the United Nations Ocean Conference in New York last week.

Mrs Veibi said she never dreamt that she would get a chance to represent Fiji at the UN Ocean Conference.

"I expressed my concerns on the topic of Women Healers of the Ocean, the topic which says a lot about women, mothers and girls," she said.

"I represented the women who go out fishing, come back late, manage to sell their catches, put food on the table and continuously care for their families."

Mrs Veibi, who is originally from Lomanikoro in Bua, is a conservationist with the Fiji Locally Managed Marine Area Network (FLMMA) since 2008.

Since 2015, she has been part of a team advocating to women fishers in different provinces across Fiji on a project for mud crabs.

She said mud crabs held a special significance in many communities and this would differ in some districts.

"In Ba and Tavua, the mud crabs are a totem and it's during traditional ceremonies that ladies are required to present a basket which usually consists of up to 50 or more mud crabs," she said.

"These mud crabs are now on a decline because of overconsumption, overfishing, habitat destruction, developments and climate change."

Ms Veibi said work on the conservation of mud crabs had been inspiring, given the support from women fishers, youths and men.

"I am fully committed to the mud crab project and I was chosen by Wildlife Conservation Society to take up the post of representative for women fishers not only for the province of Bua but for the women of Fiji.

"We are working with 14 villages and most of the villages we have visited support the idea of protecting the natural habitats of the mud crabs.

"During village meetings, it's great to see women highlight the need to place taboo areas or protected sites and their voices are heard in these meetings which is encouraging and at the same time youths and men of the village are supporting this initiative."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Duo out of clash
  2. Woman relives rape ordeal
  3. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  4. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  5. Voter rules
  6. Fighting sex crimes
  7. Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve
  8. CCF urges council polls
  9. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)