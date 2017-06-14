Fiji Time: 11:28 AM on Wednesday 14 June

WWF conducts ocean talks

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

IN supporting the United Nations Ocean Conference held in New York last week, World Wildlife Fund Pacific carried out stakeholder consultations in three divisions of the country.

The main purpose of the consultation was to highlight WWF-Pacific's work on the importance of ocean conservation in Fiji and the Pacific with the theme "Building Resilience of the Land, People and Fiji's Oceans".

WWF-Pacific representative Kesaia Tabunakawai highlighted WWF's work in the country and placed importance on the role of Fiji's Great Sea Reef (GSR) or Cakaulevu, which is the third longest reef system in the southern hemisphere and what it contributed to the national economy.

"The Great Sea Reef is 200 kilometres long, running from Udu Point through the Yasawa Group, down the Ba coast to the Nadroga coastline. It contains over half of Fiji's known reef fish species and nearly three-quarters of Fiji's coral species. 80 per cent of Fiji's commercial, inshore catch comes from the GSR provinces of Macuata, Bua, Ra and Ba," she said.

"In 2014, commercial fisheries was valued at $US14.2 million ($F29.4m). If you include subsistence fisheries, this value rises to $US28.5 million (F$59m) per year,"

However despite its ecological, traditional and economical relevance to the nation, Fiji's Great Sea Reef faces numerous challenges ranging from climate change, ocean acidification, pollution, habitat destruction, land development, resource extraction and overfishing of some ocean fish stocks, said WWF-Pacific.








