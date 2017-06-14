Fiji Time: 11:28 AM on Wednesday 14 June

'Youths engine room of nation'

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

YOUTHS playing an integral part in the development of the country was one of the major issues highlighted at the Sanatan Youth Counselling Workshop in Suva.

While opening the workshop on Thursday, Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said youths were the engine room of the nation.

"The proper nourishment of our youths not only in terms of health and nutrition but also in terms of knowledge and education is mandatory for a healthy and robust nation," he said. "No longer can we keep our youths on the sidelines when trying to counter contemporary issues."

Dr Reddy said there was a need to collaborate with youths and train them to take up new challenges and deliver successful solutions.

"One of the ways that we are doing this in the country at the current time is by ensuring that all Fijians have all the opportunities to education which they deserve and which is clearly enshrined in the Constitution," he said.

With the theme for the workshop being "Working towards a safer, healthier and secured community", Dr Reddy said Fiji had been highlighted on a number of occasions for the rise in lifestyle diseases.

"Loss of cultural values and religious virtues is a concern in all societies.

"Natural disaster preparedness and management is something which is extremely important after the tragedy of Cyclone Winston," he said.

Dr Reddy thanked the efforts of the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji in promoting the key Sanatan values in the country.








