New dialysis facility soon

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

A FORMER Fiji resident hopes to provide affordable dialysis treatment for locals with a new dialysis facility expected to be opened in Lautoka soon.

Island Kidney Assistance Foundation Fiji president Rajesh Prasad said he suffered from kidney failure in 2012 and had to undergo dialysis treatment for three years before being able to find a donor in Canada.

"I came for a visit to Fiji and I noted that it was expensive so I tried to open one here in Fiji," he said.

"I wanted to get one dialysis facility running for the people in the West."

Mr Prasad said IKAFF offers $150 per treatment.

"We know that in Suva it costs $750 a week for three treatments and here it will be $450."

He said the foundation hopes to also raise funds to assist those who could not afford the treatment.

"We can raise money from businesses, so that poor people who cannot afford can use the money for treatment and not have to suffer."

Mr Prasad said setting up the facility would cost him about to $300,000.

The facility will be able to cater for 10 patients at a time and will hold three sessions of dialysis per day.

"In Canada dialysis is free. Staff from the hospital pick you up and drop you back home when your treatment is done.

"Over here it is very expensive and people don't earn much and paying $750 is too much."








