Clean-up campaign

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

STAFF members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Primary School in Lautoka organised a clean-up at Saweni Beach to commemorate World Oceans Day.

The clean-up was held in support of the initiative taken up by the Government towards making the oceans cleaner and more sustainable.

School headteacher Inayat Shah had suggested that the clean-up coincide with The Ocean Conference.

"All staff thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this meaningful exercise," he said.

"The clean-up was held between 3pm to 4.30pm. The staff left Saweni Beach in an impeccable state and hope that future visitors to the beach are mindful of their activities so as not to harm our environment and ocean.

"The staff remain motivated to carry out similar exercises in the future and contribute towards environmental sustainability," said Mr Shah.








