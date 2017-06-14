Fiji Time: 11:29 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Woman relives rape ordeal

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

A WOMAN who was allegedly raped by a radio announcer last year voluntarily stood up at the request of the accused and anticipated something would happen, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

She revealed this when she was cross-examined by defence lawyer Jitendra Reddy as the trial continued before Justice Vinsent Perera. The complainant said she voluntarily stood up because at that time she was in shock and weak and did not know what was happening. She said she was shocked and was trying to process what was about to happen. The complainant admitted that she did not try to escape after she could not free her hands from the accused.

The 30-year-old radio announcer is currently on trial for one count of rape.

His bail has been extended. The trial continues before Justice Perera today.








