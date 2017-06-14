Fiji trip a gift from parents

/ Front page / News

A COLOMBIAN national who is currently on retrial for the alleged unlawful importation of illicit drugs told the court yesterday that his trip to Fiji was a gift from his parents after his graduation.

Aiden Alec Hurtado is accused of importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

He was acquitted of the charges against him by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo on November 17, 2015.

While delivering his judgement on the initial case, Justice Temo said there was no evidence by prosecution to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Hurtado's baggage, in transit from Brazil, Chile, New Zealand and Australia, was "foolproof" and that it could not have been interfered with.

After an appeal by the State, Mr Hurtado is now facing a retrial at the High Court in Suva.

In his evidence, Mr Hurtado said his trip started from Brazil.

When questioned by Justice Thushara Rajasinghe why he came from Brazil when he was a Colombian citizen, the accused said he was sent by his father to go and buy two World Cup soccer tickets from Brazil because Colombia was playing in the World Cup again after 20 years.

Justice Rajasinghe then asked the accused why he had to travel from Central America to the southern part of the continent to just buy two World Cup tickets. Mr Hurtado said the two places were not far from each other.

He also told the court that his father had told him that he could travel anywhere in the world and he chose Fiji. He denied claims by the prosecution that he wanted to travel to Sydney in Australia before coming to Fiji.

Mr Hurtado has been further remanded in custody. and will reappear in court today for defence and prosecution to present their closing submissions.