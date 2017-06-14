Fiji Time: 11:28 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Pastor on rape trial

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

THE leader of the Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry, Jone Cokanauto, allegedly had sex or performed sexual acts on women in the ministry as a way of spiritual cleansing, the High Court in Suva was told yesterday.

This was revealed by a 30-year-old woman who was allegedly impregnated by Mr Cokanauto twice between 2006 and 2008.

In her evidence, the complainant said the accused used to base his sermon from the biblical story of the Samaritan woman. She alleged the accused used to tell them that if they drank the water of life, they would not thirst again.

The complainant claimed Mr Cokanauto used to preach that women were not clean and needed to go through a cleansing process because all women were temples. She said Mr Cokanauto meant that women's womb and private parts had to be clean. After this cleansing process, she said the accused used to say that the water that came out of the womb flowed into the women's private parts and must be clean.

She claimed that Mr Cokanauto said after this was completed, then only a baby could be conceived and be known as a child of God.

The complainant told the court that the cleansing of the womb was conducted by Mr Cokanauto.

She claimed that after this process, they would become a temple of God. She said at that time she regarded all that as biblical teachings.

The complainant alleged that in February 2005 she was praying with two other women inside the accused's bedroom when she saw the two being indecently touched by the accused.

She told the court that Mr Cokanauto then asked her to have sex with him so she could be redeemed.

She claimed she heard the accused tell the two women not to see him as Jone, but as a man of God being used by God.








