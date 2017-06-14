Faith helps Kalini survive cancer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kalini Seru, a breast cancer survivor and mother of eight, serves a customer at her market stall at RB Patel Centrepoint yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

LIFE has never been better for Kalini Seru after she survived breast cancer 16 years ago.

Mrs Seru, 42, discovered a small lump on her left breast in 2000 and found that it grew bigger a few days later.

She said this was when she went to hospital and was diagnosed with cancer. Life did not end there for her.

She said she visited a woman who specialised in traditionally healing cancer and was taken to a prayer group.

Mrs Seru believes it was through her strong Christian beliefs and her early detection of the cancer that she was able to live through it. After surviving the deadly disease, Mrs Seru was able to conceive six more children. She now helps her husband in providing for their eight children by selling farm produce at their small market at four miles in Nasinu.

"I was disheartened at first, but after being prayed over for the third time I felt better and went back to hospital. That's when I was told that they could not find anything else on me," Mrs Seru said.

"Many of us when we are diagnosed with this disease, we lose hope because this disease, when we have it, we usually think we will die."

Mrs Seru said women should remove this mentality and present themselves early for a check-up.

"I am lucky to have lived through it and enjoy life with my eight children and husband now," she said.