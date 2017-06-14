Fiji Time: 11:28 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Faith helps Kalini survive cancer

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

LIFE has never been better for Kalini Seru after she survived breast cancer 16 years ago.

Mrs Seru, 42, discovered a small lump on her left breast in 2000 and found that it grew bigger a few days later.

She said this was when she went to hospital and was diagnosed with cancer. Life did not end there for her.

She said she visited a woman who specialised in traditionally healing cancer and was taken to a prayer group.

Mrs Seru believes it was through her strong Christian beliefs and her early detection of the cancer that she was able to live through it. After surviving the deadly disease, Mrs Seru was able to conceive six more children. She now helps her husband in providing for their eight children by selling farm produce at their small market at four miles in Nasinu.

"I was disheartened at first, but after being prayed over for the third time I felt better and went back to hospital. That's when I was told that they could not find anything else on me," Mrs Seru said.

"Many of us when we are diagnosed with this disease, we lose hope because this disease, when we have it, we usually think we will die."

Mrs Seru said women should remove this mentality and present themselves early for a check-up.

"I am lucky to have lived through it and enjoy life with my eight children and husband now," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Duo out of clash
  2. Woman relives rape ordeal
  3. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  4. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  5. Voter rules
  6. Fighting sex crimes
  7. Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve
  8. CCF urges council polls
  9. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)