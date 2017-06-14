Dare propels Meli to join talent show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Contestant Meli Bavatu, front, with his two cousins, Salote Vunisa and Alitia Namua at Nakasi yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

A SIMPLE dare from his friends has propelled musician Meli Bavatu to join this year's Kaila! Star Search competition.

The 25-year-old said he was looking forward to perform at this year's talent show, which included 24 other contestants vying for the top prize.

Bavatu said he sang gospel songs, but he was looking at venturing into pop music as well.

"This is my first time taking part in Kaila!," he said.

"I have performed in gospel concerts in Nadi and some in Suva. I started singing since I was seven years old."

He said his greatest fear of performing on stage was getting nervous while singing in front of the audience.

"I close my eyes then sing and imagine no one else is watching and listening to me," he said.

"I have to work on my vocals because I haven't been singing for more than one year now.

"So I am preparing myself and practising at home. The support from my family and friends has been overwhelming and this has given me added advantage to prepare well for the competition."

Bavatu said having a spotlight on the contestants while they sang would be an advantage on the stage.

He said the competition this year would be different compared with previous years because the other contestants performing had amazing talents.

"My personnel aim this year is to gain more experience while performing in the competition so that I can enhance my singing talents in the future."

Bavatu said he would sing Bless the Broken Road by Rascal Flatts for the first round of the finals next Thursday at Village 6 Cinemas in Suva.

The competition will be held at Village 6 Cinemas on June 22.

There are 25 contestants vying for the top price.