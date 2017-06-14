Fiji Time: 11:28 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dare propels Meli to join talent show

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

A SIMPLE dare from his friends has propelled musician Meli Bavatu to join this year's Kaila! Star Search competition.

The 25-year-old said he was looking forward to perform at this year's talent show, which included 24 other contestants vying for the top prize.

Bavatu said he sang gospel songs, but he was looking at venturing into pop music as well.

"This is my first time taking part in Kaila!," he said.

"I have performed in gospel concerts in Nadi and some in Suva. I started singing since I was seven years old."

He said his greatest fear of performing on stage was getting nervous while singing in front of the audience.

"I close my eyes then sing and imagine no one else is watching and listening to me," he said.

"I have to work on my vocals because I haven't been singing for more than one year now.

"So I am preparing myself and practising at home. The support from my family and friends has been overwhelming and this has given me added advantage to prepare well for the competition."

Bavatu said having a spotlight on the contestants while they sang would be an advantage on the stage.

He said the competition this year would be different compared with previous years because the other contestants performing had amazing talents.

"My personnel aim this year is to gain more experience while performing in the competition so that I can enhance my singing talents in the future."

Bavatu said he would sing Bless the Broken Road by Rascal Flatts for the first round of the finals next Thursday at Village 6 Cinemas in Suva.

The competition will be held at Village 6 Cinemas on June 22.

There are 25 contestants vying for the top price.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Duo out of clash
  2. Woman relives rape ordeal
  3. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  4. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  5. Voter rules
  6. Fighting sex crimes
  7. Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve
  8. CCF urges council polls
  9. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)