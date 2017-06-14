Teen's lease of life

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sheenal Sahai, 12, with her parents at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital recovery ward yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

SHEENAL Sahai was all smiles yesterday although she was still in her hospital bed.

The 12-year-old was thankful she had been given a new lease of life.

On January 17, Sheenal was told by doctors she had an abnormal heartbeat and needed surgery.

Five months later, she was under the knife at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and is now recovering well after four hours of surgery last Sunday.

Sheenal, a student of Votualevu Public School in Nadi, is thankful because the surgery will enable her to do things she was not able to do earlier, such as playing sports.

She is one of the 30 rheumatic heart patients who underwent surgery in a span of one week by visiting Australian surgeons who are volunteers for an organisation called Open Heart International.

Australian Adult Intensive Care Unit doctor Dr Neil Orford said the number of patients screened for surgery was very high and, because of the time limit, they had to limit surgery to 30 children.

"Usually for us in Australia, we would conduct surgeries for 10 patients per week at our hospital. Here we're doing 30 patients a week, so that's three weeks work done in one week," he said.

The team screened about 90 patients and had to divide the patients into three categories.

"There were those who were suitable for surgery, those who did not need surgery and the ones who are too sick to undergo surgery.

"We're trying to get through to as many people as we can, so we can help as many people as we can" Dr Orford said.

"We're dealing with relatively young people here.

"It is a challenge to operate on and look after, but they recover well because they are young."

The youngest patient to be operated on was a three-month-old baby and the oldest a 50-year-old.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services provided transportation for patients needing surgery who live in the Western Division.