Fiji Time: 11:28 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Teen's lease of life

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

SHEENAL Sahai was all smiles yesterday although she was still in her hospital bed.

The 12-year-old was thankful she had been given a new lease of life.

On January 17, Sheenal was told by doctors she had an abnormal heartbeat and needed surgery.

Five months later, she was under the knife at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and is now recovering well after four hours of surgery last Sunday.

Sheenal, a student of Votualevu Public School in Nadi, is thankful because the surgery will enable her to do things she was not able to do earlier, such as playing sports.

She is one of the 30 rheumatic heart patients who underwent surgery in a span of one week by visiting Australian surgeons who are volunteers for an organisation called Open Heart International.

Australian Adult Intensive Care Unit doctor Dr Neil Orford said the number of patients screened for surgery was very high and, because of the time limit, they had to limit surgery to 30 children.

"Usually for us in Australia, we would conduct surgeries for 10 patients per week at our hospital. Here we're doing 30 patients a week, so that's three weeks work done in one week," he said.

The team screened about 90 patients and had to divide the patients into three categories.

"There were those who were suitable for surgery, those who did not need surgery and the ones who are too sick to undergo surgery.

"We're trying to get through to as many people as we can, so we can help as many people as we can" Dr Orford said.

"We're dealing with relatively young people here.

"It is a challenge to operate on and look after, but they recover well because they are young."

The youngest patient to be operated on was a three-month-old baby and the oldest a 50-year-old.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services provided transportation for patients needing surgery who live in the Western Division.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Duo out of clash
  2. Woman relives rape ordeal
  3. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  4. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  5. Voter rules
  6. Fighting sex crimes
  7. Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve
  8. CCF urges council polls
  9. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)