Man, 66, dies in house fire

+ Enlarge this image Dharmendra Kumar was a part-time employee for the deceased. He had gone to the deceased's home to inquire of his wellbeing when he was alerted of the fire. Picture: KALESI MELE

A MAN was found dead early yesterday morning after a house fire in Natabua, Lautoka.

The deceased, Patrick Naidu, 66, had been alone at home when the incident occurred.

Subasni Devi, who was employed as a house girl for Mr Naidu, said a friend made a house call after 2am alerting her of the fire.

She left her Velovelo home with her husband to inquire about her former employer but was informed of his tragic passing instead.

"I came with my husband but they didn't allow me inside," she said.

"They told me no one was there and I said uncle's (deceased's) car was there so he must be there and I showed them his room.

"It wasn't until I went out of the compound then they relayed the news to my husband who then told me that he was no more.

"I have been working here for 12 years. He was a good boss. He would always make fun and was never serious.

"The money I earned was enough to help support my small family."

Mrs Devi said the deceased had three children, two reside in Suva and one in Australia.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a post-mortem examination would be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The National Fire Authority said it dispatched a team to the scene after they received an emergency call at 1.46am yesterday.

Upon arrival at the scene the fire team saw the three-bedroom concrete house fully engulfed in flames.

They used deliveries of water from the fire trucks relayed from the nearby fire hydrant in the area to extinguish the fire and also saved a neighbouring house which was a metre away.

Investigations into the cause of fire continues.