Fiji Time: 11:28 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Man, 66, dies in house fire

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

A MAN was found dead early yesterday morning after a house fire in Natabua, Lautoka.

The deceased, Patrick Naidu, 66, had been alone at home when the incident occurred.

Subasni Devi, who was employed as a house girl for Mr Naidu, said a friend made a house call after 2am alerting her of the fire.

She left her Velovelo home with her husband to inquire about her former employer but was informed of his tragic passing instead.

"I came with my husband but they didn't allow me inside," she said.

"They told me no one was there and I said uncle's (deceased's) car was there so he must be there and I showed them his room.

"It wasn't until I went out of the compound then they relayed the news to my husband who then told me that he was no more.

"I have been working here for 12 years. He was a good boss. He would always make fun and was never serious.

"The money I earned was enough to help support my small family."

Mrs Devi said the deceased had three children, two reside in Suva and one in Australia.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a post-mortem examination would be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The National Fire Authority said it dispatched a team to the scene after they received an emergency call at 1.46am yesterday.

Upon arrival at the scene the fire team saw the three-bedroom concrete house fully engulfed in flames.

They used deliveries of water from the fire trucks relayed from the nearby fire hydrant in the area to extinguish the fire and also saved a neighbouring house which was a metre away.

Investigations into the cause of fire continues.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Duo out of clash
  2. Woman relives rape ordeal
  3. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  4. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  5. Voter rules
  6. Fighting sex crimes
  7. Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve
  8. CCF urges council polls
  9. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)