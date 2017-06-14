Fiji Time: 11:29 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Chong: Be creative

Serafina Silatoga
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

CATHOLIC Church head Archbishop Peter Chong has called on Catholic teachers to be creative in their teaching skills so students can enjoy learning.

At a meeting with church members, including Catholic teachers in the North on Sunday night, Archbishop Chong reminded parents to support teachers because this was their role.

One of the effective ways of teaching children nowadays, Archbishop Chong said, was to use screens to show pictures of lessons being taught by teachers.

"That is the culture we are living today. The children of today are 'screen aged' so they learn faster when they see pictures on the screen," he said.

"It's a very powerful tool and children nowadays don't read much like we did in our young days.

"They want to see something on the screen and that's the culture of children today, so we definitely need to be creative and there's a lot of resources in the internet to use."

On a trip he made to Brisbane in Australia for a conference, Archbishop Chong said a theologian revealed that he also taught children through movies.

"If you are talking to children and then you show them a screen with pictures or a movie about the lesson you are teaching, they will all turn their heads to the screen," Archbishop Chong said.

"Parents can also use this at home. Talking to your child about their favourite movies will connect you two so we need to come down to their level in order to get their attention."

Archbishop Chong also asked parents at the meeting to play their roles in ensuring children frequently attended school.








