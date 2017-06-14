Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Snail's pace ... Lorries loaded with sugar cane line up outside FSC Labasa Mill yesterday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

LABASA mill stopped for 140 hours over the past 12 days because of low cane supply.

Mill manager Karia Christopher said the mill operations and performance were superb with workers doing their best since the opening of the mill.

"The cane supply has been low, so we are encouraging farmers to increase their supply to the mill," he said.

"The only issues that are affecting a good supply of cane is the shortage of labourers farmers face.

"Other than this, there is abundance of cane to crush this season in the North."

Mr Christopher said another issue was the fact that a lot of canefarmers were not too keen to hire labourers because of the high costs.

"There are also demands by labourers, so the farmers are just being cautious."

Yesterday, trucks loaded with cane lined up outside the mill and truck drivers thanked the mill management and their team for a good start to the season.

Rajen Chand, a driver from Seaqaqa area, said although the cane supply was low drivers did not have to wait long hours.

"They are fast and we can tell that the mill is doing well so far this year," he said.

Last week, FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said mill operations had been very smooth since the start of crushing.