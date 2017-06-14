Fiji Time: 11:28 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve

Serafina Silatoga
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

LABASA mill stopped for 140 hours over the past 12 days because of low cane supply.

Mill manager Karia Christopher said the mill operations and performance were superb with workers doing their best since the opening of the mill.

"The cane supply has been low, so we are encouraging farmers to increase their supply to the mill," he said.

"The only issues that are affecting a good supply of cane is the shortage of labourers farmers face.

"Other than this, there is abundance of cane to crush this season in the North."

Mr Christopher said another issue was the fact that a lot of canefarmers were not too keen to hire labourers because of the high costs.

"There are also demands by labourers, so the farmers are just being cautious."

Yesterday, trucks loaded with cane lined up outside the mill and truck drivers thanked the mill management and their team for a good start to the season.

Rajen Chand, a driver from Seaqaqa area, said although the cane supply was low drivers did not have to wait long hours.

"They are fast and we can tell that the mill is doing well so far this year," he said.

Last week, FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said mill operations had been very smooth since the start of crushing.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Duo out of clash
  2. Woman relives rape ordeal
  3. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  4. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  5. Voter rules
  6. Fighting sex crimes
  7. Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve
  8. CCF urges council polls
  9. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)