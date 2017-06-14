Fighting sex crimes

/ Front page / News

POLICE will continue to work with the community in combatting sexual-related crimes in the Northern Division.

In an earlier interview, Northern divisional police Commander Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca said his team sacrificed their time to increase their presence in communities, including weekends.

Last weekend, his team was at Nabavatu Village in Dreketi on Sunday holding awareness programs with villagers.

"We will continue working with the communities in the North and it is my plea to every member of the public to work with us in combatting this crime," SSP Nakauyaca said.

"It is everyone's responsibility to fight crime and we are grateful to the communities for working with my team during our awareness programs.

"So far, our outreach program has been good with a high turnout from the public."

Earlier this week, SSP Nakauyaca, pleaded with the elder members of society to protect children and women. This is because most cases reported to police stations in the North involved children under the age of 17.

SSP Nakauyaca said police were concerned that most sexual-related cases reported involved family members as culprits.

He said because they were related, they would not report the matter to police.

"The saddest part is knowing that the very trusted relatives who are supposed to keep, protect and look after the younger ones are committing the offence," he said.