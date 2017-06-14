Fiji Time: 11:29 AM on Wednesday 14 June

SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party has given its assurance that it will review all politically-motivated travel bans if they are elected into Government.

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka said these would include travel bans on citizens and non-citizens. Mr Rabuka said former citizens such as Professor Brij Lal and his wife Dr Padma Narsey Lal, newspaper executives Russell Hunter, Evan Hannah, former president of the Court of Appeal Justice Gordon Ward, and others had been labelled as "prohibited immigrants" on the grounds of being threats to national security.

But he said SODELPA would review all travel bans and lift them if irrelevant consideration or reasoning was applied to justify the bans

He was speaking as SODELPA stalwart Usaia Pita Waqatairewa struggled to remove a ban on him enforced by the Immigration Department.

"These bans have no place in a free and democratic Fiji and SODELPA will remove them," Mr Rabuka said.

Mr Rabuka said Mr Waqatairewa faced difficulties when entering and leaving the country and was handed a letter saying he had an "Adverse record or Travel Restrictions".








