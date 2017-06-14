FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a regular contributor.

One of my friends is coming to Fiji for a holiday.

We chatted on Facebook and he arrives in a day's time.

I asked if he was coming to Lautoka or going straight to Suva.

He said, "What I go and do in Suva, I was born in Lautoka and all my family live there and my dad's shop is there."

I said OK and said that I would be ready with the welcome mix and he said, "Don't worry Al, I'm bringing the grog, best Taveuni grog, for you."

Well I be, he is bringing Fiji grog that was sent from Fiji back to Fiji.

He said it was a special blend.

Now I wait in anticipation for it.