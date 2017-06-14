Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lavenia Lala celebrates International Albinism Awareness Day with her children Naina Babakula, Ekari Canaqali and Jese Ranasau at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

RAISING awareness and advocating albinism is the best way of educating people on the congenital disorder, says Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts permanent secretary Iowane Tiko.

Speaking at the International Albinism Awareness Day in Suva yesterday, Mr Tiko said after the conclusion of the program, people would be more aware of albinism and be able to identify areas to assist those living with the condition.

"If we fully commit in enlightening many people on albinism, we will see our fellow citizens engaging actively in this pursuit," he said.

There are 87 people recorded to be living with albinism in the country.

This year's theme was "Celebrate Diversity, Promote Inclusion and Protect our Rights".