CCF urges council polls

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

THE Citizens Constitutional Forum (CCF) says the recent Tebbutt-Times Poll showing that more people would prefer local councils be run by elected mayors has vindicated the need for municipal elections.

The Tebbutt-Times Poll on Municipal Elections published last week showed 68 per cent of people wanted an elected mayor instead of an administrator to run the affairs of a municipality.

CCF chief executive officer Biu Mataitawakilai said this revelation vindicated their stand that local government elections be advanced as soon as possible to enable a legitimate voice for ratepayers.

"Local government elections enhance the quality of democracy and an indication of good governance at the municipal level," he said.

"Furthermore, elected local government leaders must work closely with central government irrespective of political affiliations for the betterment of the ratepayers. Local government leadership is a good stepping stone for future national leaders whereby they practise transparency, accountability and efficiency in public service."

Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar had told Parliament in March that the elections should not be held just for the sake of having it.

Mr Kumar had said the Local Government Act had to be reviewed and that the associated laws were in its final stages.








