$380k to help fight diabetes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Australian High Commissioner Margaret Twomey and Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar during the handing over of lab equipment at the Navua Hospital yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

SIX health facilities around the country are earmarked to receive laboratory equipment and consumables worth $382,266 to assist diabetic patients.

The six hospitals are Rakiraki, Tavua, Taveuni, Navua, Levuka and the Seaqaqa Health Centre.

The diabetes management laboratory equipment includes biochemistry analysers, water distillers and computers that can do a range of tests to help assess and better manage diabetes cases in the country.

This equipment was given by the Australian Government through the Fiji Health Sector Support Program.

Since 2011, Australia's contribution towards the fight against NCDs stands at $3.6 million through the procurement of medical laboratory equipment, support of short-term technical advisers, training and improving the screening of NCDs.

Australian High Commissioner Margaret Twomey, while handing over the consumables and equipment at the Navua Hospital yesterday, said the support was part of her government's commitment to combating diseases related complications in Fiji.

"Top of the list of NCD concerns is diabetes and its complications, which is a major cause of death and disability in Fiji," she said.

"One of Fiji's key challenges is that many cases go undiagnosed, resulting in many people accessing healthcare services at a late stage when the conditions get complicated and expensive to manage."

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar thanked the Australian Government and its people for their continued partnership and commitment towards the development of health services in Fiji.

The six facilities were identified after the FHSSP in 2015 conducted a rapid assessment of the subdivisional laboratories to identify ways in which NCD test results could be reported back to healthcare providers in a more timely and efficient manner.