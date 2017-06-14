Fiji Time: 11:28 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Landslide delays construction of maternity unit

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

THE Ministry of Health and Health Services says the delay in the construction of the Makoi Maternity Unit is because of a landslide at the construction site.

This was revealed by the ministry's acting director finance and asset management, Ami Prasad, during submissions to the Public Accounts Committee in Suva yesterday.

"The delays and the changes in the design are basically due to the fact that there was a landslide, so that's where the project got affected," Mr Prasad said.

"There was a design done, but it was not conducive to the landslide so that's where the changes had to be made. This also took time."

Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies said no actions were taken against the contractors because it was not their fault.

He clarified this after Opposition member Aseri Radrodro questioned the ministry of whether any penalties were imposed on the contractors for the delay.

"If the delay is attributable to the contract then yes, but in this particular case the landslide was not the contractors' fault," Mr Davies said.

The Makoi Maternity Unit project has been completed and will open soon.








