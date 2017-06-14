Voter rules

/ Front page / News

THE Electoral Commission has given voters the power to identify and object to people who should not be on the National Register of Voters.

This, after they approved the "Rules governing objections and appeals to a registration as a voter in the National Register of voters".

Grounds for objection include if a voter has not reached 18 years of age, is not a Fiji citizen, is serving a sentence of imprisonment of 12 months or longer imposed by a court in Fiji or by a court of another country, or has a mental disorder as declared under a law in force in Fiji.

Forms that can be used for objections can be found on the Electoral Commission and Fijian Elections Office websites.

The Commission has also noted the current number of registered voters stands at more than 605,997 which they estimate is more than 90 per cent of the total eligible voter population.