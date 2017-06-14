Fiji Time: 11:28 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Voter rules

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

THE Electoral Commission has given voters the power to identify and object to people who should not be on the National Register of Voters.

This, after they approved the "Rules governing objections and appeals to a registration as a voter in the National Register of voters".

Grounds for objection include if a voter has not reached 18 years of age, is not a Fiji citizen, is serving a sentence of imprisonment of 12 months or longer imposed by a court in Fiji or by a court of another country, or has a mental disorder as declared under a law in force in Fiji.

Forms that can be used for objections can be found on the Electoral Commission and Fijian Elections Office websites.

The Commission has also noted the current number of registered voters stands at more than 605,997 which they estimate is more than 90 per cent of the total eligible voter population.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 54.496251.4962
GBP 0.38240.3744
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68470.6517
AUD 0.65280.6278
USD 0.49150.4745

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Duo out of clash
  2. Woman relives rape ordeal
  3. Landslide delays construction of maternity unit
  4. SODELPA vows to review travel bans if elected
  5. Voter rules
  6. Fighting sex crimes
  7. Low supply halts crush, but miller hopeful things will improve
  8. CCF urges council polls
  9. Awareness on albinism vital — Tiko
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)