Duo out of clash

Peni Komaisavai
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

FRANCE-based Vodafone Flying Fijians Peceli Yato (Clermont) and Levani Botia (La Rochelle) will miss this Saturday's Test match against Italy at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Head coach John McKee confirmed this when asked why the two players were not present during the team's afternoon training session at Albert Park yesterday.

"Neither Botia nor Yato will be in contention for selection this week," McKee said. He said they would be resting Yato as part of the agreement with French rugby club Clermont.

"Yato will join the squad next week.

"I had an agreement with Clermont that he (Yato) will have a break before he joins the squad.

"And for Botia, I expect him to join the squad towards the end of the week or early next week.

But two other Flying Fijians have joined camp prop Manasa Saulo and Josua "The Bus" Tuisova.

McKee has highlighted that they would be assessing their performance in training and get them cleared by the medical staff before they are given the green light.

"It's good to see Manasa (Saulo) and Josua (Tuisova) join the squad today (yesterday) and we will have an assessment of how they go out at training sessions this week.

"They are in contention for selection on the weekend, but we will talk to the medical staff after today (yesterday) to see how they responded at training.

"And yeah they are certainly in the mix for the weekend," he said.








