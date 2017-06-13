Women learn about their parliament

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Group photo outside Parliament. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:18PM IT is important to know that this is your house, understand how you can engage with Parliament and the various processes that are available, in terms of committees, talking to your representatives as this is how we connect to Parliament.

Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua made the comment while welcoming 80 rural women from the Eastern Division who were in Parliament yesterday.

Mrs Namosimalua stressed that Parliament is for the people and also explained how they can be connected to Parliament.

"You have every right to walk into this house and talk to the people you voted in to represent your needs and your interests and how you can raise your standards of living. This is where it all happens in terms of laws and policies of this Government to do with your daily lives," Mrs. Namosimalua said.

Joana Fereti 55, who was part of the 14 women that came all the way from Rotuma said "This is the first time for me to visit Parliament and I count myself very lucky to be part of this visit. I believe that with God, all things are possible."

Meanwhile women Members of Parliament, Jilila Kumar and Salote Radrodro shared their experiences with the women and thanked the women for all that they do in their various provinces preparing handicrafts to be showcased at the expo and also their contribution to the community.

The visit was part of the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation 2017 Women's Expo, sponsored by UNDP's REACH project and Legal Aid Commission.

Other activities were organised for the women around greater Suva area whilst waiting for the Expo to be opened tomorrow, Wednesday 14th June 2017.