Capital marks Albinism Awareness Day

Update: 6:59PM CELEBRATIONS to mark International Albinism Awareness Day was marked today in Suva.

The Permanent Secretary for Education, Heritage and Arts, Iowane Tiko officially opened the program which attracted a huge crowd.

He revealed that the newly established Fiji Albinism Project was pursuing all available opportunities to create awareness in the country to educate the people in the nation.

Mr Tiko stated that Special schools always required special equipments which came with costs. We also approached to ensure that special provisions are made for students with albinism in schools,� he said.

Albinism is a genetic condition which cause lack of pigmentation of the skin, hair and eyes due to the lack of melanin produced in the body . it causes a higher risk of skin cancer and usually very poor vision. It causes social isolation and quite a stigma because of the lack of understanding by the public on the condition.