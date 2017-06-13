Training to empower inmates to be better citizens

Update: 6:56PM YOU have roles to play in your community and this training is to empower you to become better persons and contribute positively to your communities.
Deputy Commissioner of Prisons, Josefa Kulinidio
stressed this to serving prisoners while closing the Seeds of Success training
last Friday at the Nasinu Corrections.
"This is your temporary home and you will someday
return to being a regular member of the public," Mr Kulinidio said.
"We envisage that you respond to the training and
strive to become better citizens when you return home," he said.
Meanwhile Permanent Secretary
for Youth and Sports Alison Burchell said the Youth and Sports Ministry is
aware that most offenders in our correctional facilities around Fiji are youths.
She said the partnership with the Fiji Correctional
Services (FCS) in providing training to these young offenders is to supplement
the FCS rehabilitation efforts and help provide these youths with fresh and
better opportunities.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports will strengthen its
newly established partnership with the Fiji Correctional Services and provide
targeted interventions for young offenders.
"The Seeds of Success training held last week at the
Nasinu Corrections Centre is just the beginning of this partnership and the
Ministry is willing to support further requests from the FCS.
"Our mandate is to provide and harness youth
development in urban, rural areas and with a special focus on youths at
risk and helping them adjust their attitudes and values," Ms Burchell said.
Aborosio Biligi who has spent the past five years in
Nasinu Corrections and is six months away from being released said he wished
this training came a bit earlier and he was grateful to the Fiji Corrections
Service and the Ministry for providing the training to them.