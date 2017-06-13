Fiji Time: 3:42 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Training to empower inmates to be better citizens

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Update: 6:56PM YOU have roles to play in your community and this training is to empower you to become better persons and contribute positively to your communities.

Deputy Commissioner of Prisons, Josefa Kulinidio stressed this to serving prisoners while closing the Seeds of Success training last Friday at the Nasinu Corrections.

"This is your temporary home and you will someday return to being a regular member of the public," Mr Kulinidio said.

"We envisage that you respond to the training and strive to become better citizens when you return home," he said.

Meanwhile Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Alison Burchell said the Youth and Sports Ministry is aware that most offenders in our correctional facilities around Fiji are youths.

She said the partnership with the Fiji Correctional Services (FCS) in providing training to these young offenders is to supplement the FCS rehabilitation efforts and help provide these youths with fresh and better opportunities.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports will strengthen its newly established partnership with the Fiji Correctional Services and provide targeted interventions for young offenders.

 "The Seeds of Success training held last week at the Nasinu Corrections Centre is just the beginning of this partnership and the Ministry is willing to support further requests from the FCS.

"Our mandate is to provide and harness youth development in urban, rural areas and with a special focus on youths at risk and helping them adjust their attitudes and values," Ms Burchell said.

Aborosio Biligi who has spent the past five years in Nasinu Corrections and is six months away from being released said he wished this training came a bit earlier and he was grateful to the Fiji Corrections Service and the Ministry for providing the training to them.

 

 








