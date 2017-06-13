Fiji Time: 3:42 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Non-resident ambassador of Ethiopia presents credentials

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Update: 6:38PM THE non-resident Ambassador of Ethiopia, Tirfu Kidanemariam presented her credentials to the the President Jioji Konrote.

Mrs Kidanemariam who attained her Master of Science Degree in Rural Development and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management and Public Administration from Mekelle University, Ethiopia presented her credentials at the State House after inspecting a 25-member guard of honour mounted by officers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces. 

She began work as chairwoman of the Tigrai Eastern Zone Administration from 1994 to 2002 and chairwoman of Women's Affairs of Tigrai region from 2007 to 2015.

She was also appointed as Head of Justice and Administration Bureau for the National Regional State of Tigrai in 2005 and Head of Civil Service Bureau of National Regional State of Tigrai from 2013 to 2015.

She has been a member of Tigrai parliament for the last 20 years and is based in Canberra, Australia. 








