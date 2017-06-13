Fiji Time: 3:42 AM on Wednesday 14 June

Vulivuli applaud young Flying Fijians

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Update: 6:22PM FLYING Fijians centre Albert Vulivuli says young players are really vying for spots and have made competitions for positions really good for the older players.


"I have got to say that the young players are really coming through and it's really exciting especially for us older players. 

"For us to keep encouraging and advising them whenever we get the chance to and for me to get a chance to play alongside these young players is really exciting," Vulivuli said.

He said there are exciting times ahead for Fiji Rugby, especially with the emergence of young promising talents coming through the ranks.

Adding on to that, he said there were still other players overseas and some yet to be identified talents out there.

"So yeah the future looks bright for Fiji Rugby," he said.








